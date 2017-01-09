Monday, 9 January 2017

Ebube Nwagbo reveals the one thing she will never do

Ebube Nwagbo has revealed the one thing she will never do..If you thought nudity, you guessed right.The actress told Punch over the weekend
That is something I can’t do. I don’t have a problem with the ones that are bold and daring enough to do it, but it’s a no-go area for me. I don’t think it’s something I will ever do, no matter the benefits.
