Evil: Lady Inserts Peppered Broom Stick Into Nephew's Private Part

Police has arrested a woman, identified only as Bassey, for allegedly inserting a stick of broom dipped in pepper into the private parts of a nine-year-old boy, identified as Promise, in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos State.
Reports have it that Bassey accused the young boy who happens to be her nephew, of stealing N2,000. She resorted to the evil act after forcing him to confess.
Concerned neighbours reported the incident to the police and the boy was said to have been taken to a hospital, where the stick of broom was removed.
A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said:
“Promise is the son of Bassey’s elder sister. His mother brought him to live with her so she could assist him with his education. “The boy was formerly in a private public school, but he was withdrawn immediately his mother died. His father is also late. Since that time, she turned him into an errand boy.
“I have known the boy for three years now and can categorically say that he is always being maltreated. “There was a time the guardian beat him up and tortured him with a needle. She starved the boy for three days. “On another occasion, she sent the boy out of the house in the night and left him outside till daybreak.” He added that despite having four children from different men, Bassey had never maltreated her own kids.
