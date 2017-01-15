Fans blast actor Uche Maduagwu for telling Tonto Dikeh to move on from her marriage, she 'replies'

This is interesting..Actor Uche Maduagwu has been dishing out insults to men who mistreat their wives..I don't know his relationship with Tonto Dikeh but he has been writing quite a lot about her rumoured marriage issues and alluding to the fact that, her husband didn't have time for her ,and was cheating..
Interestingly, she has been liking all his posts and even commented ''God bless you on one post''..Does this mean she approves of what he is saying, or acknowledges what he is writing?
Well , in one of his posts which she liked, he told her it's time to move on but her fans blasted the hell out of him....
