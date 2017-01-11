(Graphic) Tourist left red-faced as prostitute injures her self during s*x romp gone wrong

Pictures taken by a rescue worker show the girl lying in agony on the blood-covered bed while the sheepish bloke sends a message on his phone.
Rescue workers say that the three-hour romp was held at a motel in the Thai capital of Bangkok specialising in short-term sex lets,Mirror UK reports.
"Some of the police found it very funny and people were taking pictures.
"The man and the woman had booked the motel for two or three hours.They had been trying a position like doggy style or some other similar dangerous technique that involved the glass coffee table.The glass broke and the woman was cut quite badly and screaming.The man had no other option but to call the ambulance and the police.He was quite embarrassed but had to stay until everything was sorted out.He had to send a few messages to explain why he was running late."
