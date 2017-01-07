Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Saturday, 7 January 2017
Heart-warming photo of Nigerian man and his 117 year old grandma
This young man showed off his grandma said to be 117 years old .He's blessed for this ..Adorable ...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
15:07
