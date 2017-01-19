HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN
I asked for a princess and God gave me a queen , a woman with the most beautiful soul , a heart of gold , a smile that makes the sun blush , words that creates stars in my heart . You have held me through rough times and good times , you have encouraged me in times when I felt like giving up . Truth is I don't only celebrate today Coz it's ur birthday but it marked the beginning of the rest of my life . Since I met you I have only experienced growth , blessings , favor , magical grace and peace . Thank you for bringing our son into this world , thank you for embracing my culture , family and friends . I cherish you my bebolinna and if I was to die and come back to this life .. I will still choose you over and over again . I am sorry for times I failed u but I promise I will live my life making you happy and doing all I can to keep a deserving smile on ur face . Thanks for always believing in me baby . Can I just marry you every day 😘😘😘😘😘
Happy birthday to my darling wife @sonialareinaa 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍷🍷🎂🎂🍰🍰🎂🎂🍦🎂🎂🍧🍧🍹🎂🎂🍰🍾🍾❤️
Thursday, 19 January 2017
I asked for a princess ,God gave me a queen-IK Ogbonna tells his wife as she turns a year older
