I saved Kcee's dying career -Harrysong

In the latest press statement by Alterplate, obtained by Thenetng, the management says,
‘It was 8 am and Policemen acting on the instruction of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Onikan, stormed our hotel room to invite Harrysong over for questioning,’ Desmond, a representative for Alterplate said.As a law abiding citizen with nothing to fear, we got dressed up and set out for the AIGs office and on getting there we were greeted by the presence of a haggard looking young man in cheap pair of suit, identified as Five Star Music lawyer.’‘On the other hand, as against the kangaroo statement released by Five Star music earlier today, I wish to also state that Harrysong did not at any time approach anyone or company to sign him; it was rather the other way round.
‘Kcee approached Harrysong on bended knees to help salvage his dying career after he fell out with his then partner.’Harrysong’s new management also stated that Kcee and his Five Star Music, out of desperation, prepared to pay off Kelvin Luciano in their quest to have him at all cost when he still had a running contract with Questionmark Records.
They also boast that Mr Songs succeeded in recreating Kcee’s sound, wrote and co-produced his first ‘meaningful’ single, ‘Had It Been I Know’, followed by ‘Okpekete’, ‘Limpopo’, ‘Pull Over’ and other songs that defined the Kcee that everyone knows and celebrates today.
The ‘Reggae Blues’ singer celebrated his return in style last night, popping over N300,000 worth of gold Ace of Spades.
