Ibinabo Fiberesima confirms her marriage is over

Since her incarceration, there have been rumours that Ibinabo
Fiberesima's 2014 marriage to Uche Egbuka, a single father of two, was
over.The 43 year old mother of 5 just confirmed it in a birthday post to
herself today.. She wrote
If I told you that I think of you everyday would you believe me? Yes
You. All of you who have refused to leave my side even as the devil got
restless with the storm in life.
You who have shown how thick blood can be by being truly supportive FAMILY. Be it nuclear or extended.
You who have crushed the fakeness in friendships and stayed with your
love for me in the darkest of times as amazing FRIENDS. Wether old or
new.
And the adorable you who puts meaning into being a FAN and have
tirelessly protected me with prayers and well wishes. Both in our home
country and overseas.
Everyday my mind and heart meets deep gratitude over the individual and
collective roles God has used you all to play in my life.
All who know me would find this easy to believe since there is no
ceasing of praises to God from my lips for the power of my support
system for I have not known life to be as daunting as the last couple of
years have shown me.
The last year in particular has severally presented survival as a
questionable option. Giving me struggles that seemed impossible to deal
with, fading my strength to keep going by the minute feeding my fears
and insecurities with worries that come to steal joy.
From the shock of a 3 time presense of
lumps in the breast to surgeries fighting for my life and the pain of a
disolution of a bond I hoped to keep with a life time partner and the
re-emergence of singleness.
From the tension of awaiting a judges pronouncement to the horror of
walking into prison over a cross accidentally aquired and carried for so
long.
Tell me how could I have survived the year without you guys? I think
about it every day and everyday my love for God and good hearted men
rise but today the 13th of January it hits it's peak and my joy
officially knows no bounds as God has kept me alive despite all and led
me to witness yet another birthday with the people I love.
So do please as you read this, see how happy I feel to have you and to
be here with you. To have God and to be assured that his blessings are
here to stay.
