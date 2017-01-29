Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 29 January 2017
Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9
Ibinabo Fiberesima shared this sweet photo with her daughter as she
turned 9.Writing of her child she had with movie director, Fred Amata,
she wrote
My beautiful daughter Ewomazino Amata is 9years old today. Happy
birthday darlyn. join me to wish her a very happy birthday. May the
grace of God never depart from your life today and forever my Angel.
Amen.
