Sunday, 29 January 2017

Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9

Ibinabo Fiberesima shared this sweet photo with her daughter as she turned 9.Writing of her child she had with movie director, Fred Amata, she wrote
My beautiful daughter Ewomazino Amata is 9years old today. Happy birthday darlyn. join me to wish her a very happy birthday. May the grace of God never depart from your life today and forever my Angel. Amen.
