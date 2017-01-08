Sunday, 8 January 2017

"If people don't realize your worth, then they don't deserve to be with you" - Prince Eke

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke shared this on Instagram minutes ago. LIB exclusively confirmed that his marriage to the mother of his children, Muma Gee is over. Posting a photo of his children, he wrote:
"If people don't realize your worth, then they don't deserve to be with you. Don't allow people who don't appreciate you to let you down. Be proud of yourself for how far you have come, and never stop pushing to be the best you can be. Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching. #okwuluoka #gladiator #awesomeGod #MrHumility"
