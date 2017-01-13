Italian model risks losing sight after 'jilted boyfriend threw acid in her face'

Gessica Notaro, 28, a former Miss Italy contestant who worked as a dolphin and sea lion trainer in an aquarium on the Adriatic coast, was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Edson Tavares, 29.
Tavares, a bodyguard who is originally from Cape Verde, was reportedly bitter after she broke up with him last summer following a two-year relationship, and had allegedly been stalking and threatening her for months, The Telegraph reports..
He allegedly lay in wait outside his former girlfriend’s apartment on the outskirts of Rimini. As she arrived at the property, he reportedly called out her name before flinging a bottle of acid in her face.
A friend of the model told La Repubblica newspaper: “She was always smiling, always optimistic. Her mother is destroyed by this.”
