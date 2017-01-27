Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Toned Derrière In New Steamy Shoot

Reality TV star and fitness addict, Khloe Karadshian, became the official face of Protein World, a nutrition supplement, fitness and lifestyle brand. She shared a behind-the-scenes video from creating a campaign for the brand on her subscription website, KhloeWithaK.com on Thursday.
'I felt like a total fitness Barbie during this Protein World photo shoot,' Khloe wrote with the video post, that featured her toned derriere in an Eighties style aerobics bodysuit.More below:
