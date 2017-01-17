Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Step Out Without Underwear


Kim K and sister, Kendall Jenner, stepped out in white frocks to be on the Ocean 8 set on Monday evening.
The sisters, ditched undergarments for their beautiful gowns.
More photos:






Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new