Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 15 January 2017
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Skintight Dress
Kim, let lose a bit by donning a cream skintight dress, that hugged her body intimately. The Reality TV star, hung out with a couple of her friends while in Dubai. Another photo:
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:47
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment