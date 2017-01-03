Kylie Jenner quits her app after post on 'how she spoils Tyga' was published

Kylie Jenner has announced she won't be posting on her app after a personal post about her spoiling Tyga was published.
The post - purporting to have been written by Kylie herself - was a list of 'things I do to spoil my man!'
It included 'Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys
and massages'In the post, it was also claimed Kylie got up early to
make him breakfast in bed, baked cookies 'for no reason', and cooked for
all of Tyga's friends whenever they came to the house.
