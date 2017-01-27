Friday, 27 January 2017

Ladies ,hold your men -Chichi Igbo shares semi-nude photo of man who slid in her DM

Footballer and former Falcons player ,Chichi Igbo called out a male follower who sent her a suggestive photo .She also warned ladies to hold their men ....
See below.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new