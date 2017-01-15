Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Sunday, 15 January 2017
Lady Gaga Stylish In Black Ensemble [Photos]
Lady Gaga stepped put with a friend on Friday in an all black ensemble which showed her toned midrif.
