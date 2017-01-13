Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England......I'm humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor....yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright.However, it is not what it seems as it's a scene from a skit promoting his London February 14th show.
Friday, 13 January 2017
Lol Basketmouth knighted by the ''Queen of England' ....but it's not what it seems
