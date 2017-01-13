Friday, 13 January 2017

Lol Basketmouth knighted by the ''Queen of England' ....but it's not what it seems

 Basketmouth played a fast one on social media when he shared the photo of him receiving a knighthood from the queen of England..He wrote
Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England......I'm humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor....yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright.
However, it is not what it seems as it's a scene from a skit promoting his London February 14th show.

Now I'm officially the Lord of the rib..he captioned this ..Lol
