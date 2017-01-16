Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 16 January 2017
Mama loves you so much- Annie Idibia celebrates step son,Nino as he turns 11
Annie Idibia is every child's dream step-mother. She took to instagram
to celebrate Nino's 11th birthday,her husband's son with Sumbo.She wrote
11 years ago our Fabulous Nino was born.... The King of the house.. mama
loves soooooooooo much😍😍 very eloquent .. very smart..great leader!!!
We had so much today. I love you Son,now and always. God bless u.
