Man City hold 'positive' £100m talks with Barcelona over sensational transfer of Lionel Messi

Barcelona, seriously struggling with debt and a huge salary outlay, is set to be tested with a £100m bid from Man City for star player Lionel Messi according to reports from The Sun.
Messi is in the last 18 months of his contract at Barca, and following recent comments by some club directors, Messi could be sold if the right financial offer comes in.
The player has been linked with a move to Man City, PSG, and Man U and according to the new report, Messi could join Man City as he holds manager Pep Guardiola in high esteem and misses playing for him.
'SunSport understands negotiations between executives of both clubs were held at the end of last month to determine if a world record transfer is possible.
City did not make a formal bid for the five-time World Player of the Year, but made it clear they were not afraid of topping the global high of £89m that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.'
Barca have so far refused to name a price or even confirm they will sell Messi, who will turn 30 in June.
However, their willingness to listen to City has encouraged the Etihad hierarchy and the conversation was described as ‘positive’ by a source.
'City boss Pep Guardiola is under increasing scrutiny over the club’s poor form this term.
But Etihad chiefs retain total faith the former Barca coach can turn them into Euro giants.'
'They also believe the personal relationship Guardiola forged with Messi at the Nou Camp can seal any move.
Messi has seen the Catalan club hand huge new deals to Luis Suarez and Neymar.'
'But Barca have conceded they cannot afford the kind of contract the Argentine wizard expects.
'SunSport revealed last summer that City had told the player’s advisors they were willing to give him £800,000 a week.
'And Messi’s camp claim their man — who has been at Barca since he was 13 — was recently offered £850k a week to move to China.'
