Mariah Carey Steps Out In Tight Leggings With Boy Toy

She's recently revealed she was taking a break from social media following a turbulent few weeks.
But despite her woes, Mariah Carey was all smiles as she stepped out with her toyboy beau Bryan Tanaka, 33, on Friday night in London, following a romantic meal at celebrity favored eatery Mr Chow.
The 46-year-old singer made the evening a family affair with her adorable five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe by her side dressed as minions from the movie Despicable Me.
Displaying her own fashion flair, Mariah slipped into a figure-flaunting leggings that showcased her pert derriere and toned pins with racy sheer panelling.
Her saucy pants featured a striking silk high-waist band that exhibited her taut stomach as she walked hand-in-hand with her son - who she had with ex husband Nick Cannon.
Dailymail
