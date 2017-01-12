Marriage is scary to me-The Weeknd says + more details on his relationship with Selena Gomez

However, marriage will not be on the cards anytime soon as the star revealed to GQ he is scared of marriage. He said
"I feel like I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married," he told GQ. "The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."Meanwhile E! has released details on their relationship A source had told E! News Wednesday.
"At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them.""They are taking things slow and getting to know each other,"A second source told E! News.
"Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album," "Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for." Abel though always had a thing for Selena,He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."
