Friday, 20 January 2017

Melania Trump's home country throw big party to celebrate one of theirs becoming the First Lady of the United States

It's not every day that a woman born in a very small town in a not-so-popular country goes on to become First Lady of the United States so it's understandable that the people of Melania Trump's home country, Slovenia, are throwing a very big party today to celebrate one of theirs.

Melania, 46, is the second First Lady to be born outside the United States since 1825 and to celebrate this, the Mayor of her hometown has organised a very big festival.

The celebration will include admission and tours, the main event will be an inauguration viewing party at Rotary klub Sevnica.

There will also be free dinner for everyone at the local inn, through a voluntary $40 would be accepted for buying new equipment for the Sevnica Hospital ER.

The meal will be a mix of Slovenian and American cuisine to celebrate Melania and Trump's combined heritage.

Source: TMZ
