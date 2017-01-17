Muma Gee was not the breadwinner of our family ,she was not ready for marriage – Prince Eke

What is the nature of your relationship with Muma Gee at the moment?
I am no longer married to Muma Gee, and that is it.
Is that official?
I do not have to tell you if it is official or not; I just want you to have it at the back of your mind that I am no longer married to Muma Gee
Considering that the Bible frowns at divorce, how do you reconcile being a born-again Christian and divorcing your wife?
The Bible gives a reason a man is justified to leave his wife.
That’s infidelity; is that what happened with you and Muma Gee?
I am not saying that is what happened.
But does your reason for leaving her align with what the Bible says?
When it gets to the time I am officially divorced, I can answer this question. I can’t answer it now.
What’s the biggest misconception people have about you?
People judge you wrongly when they do not even know you. When the issue between Muma Gee and me happened, people said many horrible things about me that are not true. A lot of people think that Muma used to be the breadwinner of the family, but she was not. Now that we are no more, I’m still waxing strong; even doing better. Those things do not bother me though.
Some ladies must be eyeing you, and now that you’re single, what’s your next step?
Some people have been asking if I will get married again. I am still in the healing process. Some people feel that we might still come back together, but I do not believe that. It is one step at a time.
If you are to take the plunge again, considering what you’ve learnt in this marriage; what kind of woman will you be going for?
Some people say celebrity marriages do not work, but that is not true. Some people who are not stars are worse; it is just that they are not known. It is just unfortunate that I was with someone who was never ready for marriage and did not respect the sanctity of matrimony. Many of those girls pretending to be nice out there are wolves in sheep clothing. It is not just about getting married again; I also have to work on myself. I do not have to completely blame the other party; I also have my faults. I work on myself all the time and try to get better.
