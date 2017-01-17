'No officer has the right to check your mobile phone' - Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus

For a long time, Nigerians have asked if it's right for police officer to search your mobile phones during a routing stop and search exercise on the road. Now, the Lagos State Police PRO, Dolap Badmus has shed more light on the issue saying it is wrong.In her words, 'Your phone is private, it's your private property because people do alot of private stuffs on their mobile phones so it's wrong. Police officers have no right to do that except there is a reasonable ground to do so'. Watch the video after the cut...
