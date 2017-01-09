Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 9 January 2017
Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu shares pic with his wife...
John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, pictured with his wife in a new photo shared on Instagram.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
02:15
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment