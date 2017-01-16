Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 16 January 2017
Oops 'Fine boy' who allegedly robbed a girl of 1.3 million arrested
Months ago, this lady had cried out on social media that the guy above robbed her of valuables worth N1.3m.
According to several victims on social media, he is known for inviting ladies to hotels in Owerri, then running away with your valuables...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:40
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment