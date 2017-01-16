Monday, 16 January 2017

Oops 'Fine boy' who allegedly robbed a girl of 1.3 million arrested

Months ago, this lady had cried out on social media that the guy above robbed her of valuables worth N1.3m.

According to several victims on social media, he is known for inviting ladies to hotels in Owerri, then running away with your valuables...


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new