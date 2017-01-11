Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Photo: Edo politician arrives his wedding reception in a keke NAPEP

Edo state politician, Theophilus Momoh, used a tricycle to make a grand entry into his wedding reception at jattu-ikpe Uzairue Etsako West LGA Auchi, Edo state last weekend.


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new