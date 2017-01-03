Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Photos from Funke Akindele and JJC's house warming

Yesterday January 2nd,2016, Funke Akindele and husband JJC held a house warming / New year party at their new home in Lagos.Many celebrities were in attendance.
More below.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new