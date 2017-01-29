Sunday, 29 January 2017

Photos From Laura Ikeji's Traditional Wedding


Yesterday, Laura Ikeji, sister to popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, tied the knot with her man, Ogbonna Kanu, In Imo state.The couple got engaged a couple of weeks back.
Big congrats to them.

More photos below:


Images: LIB
