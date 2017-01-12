(Photos) Pretty Mike arrested on the orders of Gov Ambode for putting girls in leashes

He was arrested on the orders of the governor of Lagos state, Ambode and signed an undertaking which read
'I, Mike Eze Nwalie, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys..Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempts to dehumanize any citizen in the State. .
I am aware that such act offends the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be a legal act towards me..
I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective tomorrow on all my social media platforms'.
“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,”
