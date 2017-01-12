Thursday, 12 January 2017

(Photos) Pretty Mike arrested on the orders of Gov Ambode for putting girls in leashes

Following the outrage which accompanied his actions of stepping out in public with ladies with chains around their necks, club owner and socialite,Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka ‘Pretty Mike’,was on Wednesday January 21th, arrested for dehumanizing  women.

He was arrested on the orders of the governor of Lagos state, Ambode and signed an undertaking which read

'I, Mike Eze Nwalie, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys..
I am aware that such act offends the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be a legal act towards me..
I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective tomorrow on all my social media platforms'.
Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempts to dehumanize any citizen in the State. .
“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new