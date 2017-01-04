Photos: This Entire Family Just Survived A Deadly Accident Without Without A Single Scratch (Must See)

According to Facebook user, Omokhodion Gerry, a 4 member family ran into an almost 50ft gully and came out unhurt.
Here is what he wrote,
“The biggest miracle in the year 2016.Photos Below:
This car fell off the road at Ikpoba slope last night into the almost 50 feet gully before Jemila junction after Tipper Garage with 4 members of a family as occupants of the accidented Toyota Camry car, but the 4 of them came out of the car unhurt. The person in red top drove the ill fated car.
What testimony could be more than this.
The driver was trying to avoid a stationed trailer that was packed on the road without caution sign.
God is great.”
No comments:
Post a Comment