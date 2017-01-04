Photos: Yahoo Man Spends ₦7.4Million On Drinks At A Night Club In Imo State During The New Year Celebrations (Must See)

This is a bill of over N7 million from last night at Club Opium, Cubana in Owerri, Imo state.
According to the invoice (attached below), the said big boy who goes by the name Yankee spent a whooping N7.4 million on drinks totaling about 40!
He spent ₦4.5m on 18 bottles of Ace of Spade Rose gold drink, ₦400,000 on 2 bottles of Ace of Spade Brut, ₦2m on 10 bottles of Krystal Champagne and another ₦500,000 on 10 bottles of Belaire Rose totaling about ₦7.4m
Whose bae spent this amount of money at a club on New Year’s day? Bobrisky’s bae perhaps?
