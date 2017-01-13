(Photos)Woman caught trying to sneak her boyfriend out of jail in a suitcase

She went to the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison in Venezuela with her 6-year-old daughter to visit her lover, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, with a plan to leave the facility as a happy family.
But her prison-break plan was foiled when she struggled to push the overstuffed suitcase, prompting guards at the prison to inspect the luggage.
When they unzipped it, they discovered Garcia curled up inside.
Garcia was immediately thrown back in the slammer, where he is already serving a nearly 10-year sentence for a car robbery.
Saouda was also arrested and their daughter was taken into temporary custody by social services.
NY Daily
