Tuesday, 10 January 2017

President Obama gives emotional farewell address

President Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday as he hands over to Donald Trump on January 20th. The first part of his moving speech reads
My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes that we’ve received over the past few weeks. But tonight it’s my turn to say thanks.

Whether we have seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people — in living rooms and in schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts — those conversations are what have kept me honest, and kept me inspired, and kept me going. And every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man.
