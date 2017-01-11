Report claims Donald Trump hired prostitutes to defile Moscow hotel room where the Obamas slept

The memo, published in full by Buzzfeed, claims:
"According to Source D, where s/he had been present, Trump’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the Presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a [redacted] show in front of him.The FSB - Russia's spy agency - had the hotel room bugged at the time with "microphones and concealed cameras", it is claimed.
"Speaking separately in June 2016, Source B (the former top level Russian intelligence officer) asserted that Trump’s unorthodox behaviour in Russia over the years had provided the authorities there with enough embarrassing material on the now Republican presidential candidate to be able to blackmail him if they so wished.None of the claims have been independently verified.
A two-page synopsis of the dossier has been submitted to Trump and President Obama, it is believed.The FBI is now said to be probing the credibility and accuracy of the allegations.
“I have a sense the outgoing administration and intelligence community is setting down the pieces so this must be investigated seriously and run down.In response to the reports, Donald Trump tweeted: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT
