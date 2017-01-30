Revealed! Drake and Madonna had secret fling

According to the Sun, Drake who is 28 years Madonna's junior, hooked up with the Queen of Pop after his relationship with Rihanna stalled,but both parties vowed to keep it quiet.The Sun claims their affair was going on before that infamous on-stage kiss at Coachella, which went viral for Drake's expression of disgust.
But he was reportedly just caught by surprise at Madonna's very public advances - not grossed out, as a lot of people thought at the time.A source told the newspaper:
"Everyone in Madonna's circle was totally aware there was a brief fling between Madonna and Drake in 2015.They knew it wasn't going to last forever, obviously, but both of them were single at the time."There was definitely a massive attraction between them. Drake has a track record with older women too so Madonna is absolutely his type."While the pair had fun, they decided to keep it completely secret and vowed never to discuss it.
