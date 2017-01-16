Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 16 January 2017
Rob Kardashian shows off new look as he steps out with Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian looked visibly slimmer as he and Blac Chyna were spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Sunday ahead of a club appearance .The couple looked happier than ever in each other's company.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
01:31
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment