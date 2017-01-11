'Russian govt has ‘compromising’ info on you including ‘claims of degrading $ex acts with prostitutes in Moscow hotel’- U.S Intel warns Trump

According to CNN, the top US intelligence chiefs - FBI's James Comey, NSA's Mike Rogers, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper presented a two-page synopsis on the explosive claims during their classified briefing last week on alleged Russian interference in the recently concluded presidential election.
According to the report, the Intelligence chiefs briefed Trump so he will be aware that in as much as Russia had incriminating/damaging information about Clinton and released them through Wikileaks to damage her presidential bid, they also have damaging information about him and will possibly use it when he assumes presidency and is on the negotiating table with Russian president Vladmir Putin.
The report which was reportedly obtained by a British spy according to CNN, claims Trump watched the women have sex in the same bed where President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama slept whenever they visited Russia.
