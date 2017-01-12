Schoolgirl, 12, livestreams her own suicide on Facebook after she was 'sexually abused by relative'

Schoolgirl Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Cedartown, Georgia in the US, told viewers she had been sexually abused by a family member before hanging herself, live on camera.The upsetting clip showed Katelyn continuing to film as she took her own life in the front garden of her home.
Now the video has been shared across social media but local police say there is nothing they can do to prevent it.
The emergency services rushed to Katelyn's home on December 30 but she was pronounced dead after being taken to Polk Medical Center's emergency unit, reported Fox 5 .
According to Daily Mirror, the video was removed from her Facebook page but local officers at the Polk County Police Department say they have been inundated with calls from across the world alerting them to websites sharing the video.Police are investigating her death.
Katelyn posted on her blog on December 27 claiming she that she had been sexually abused by a relative,
