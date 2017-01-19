Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Thursday, 19 January 2017
See The Beautiful Photos Of Maje Ayida's Second Baby Mama And Their Son
Maje Ayida's second baby mama, Crystal Cunningham, has been revealed.
The lady is a Trinidad & Tobago OAP cum model, and their son Ajani, of course looks like the beautiful mom.
Their baby was born about 6 years ago and his ex-wife, Toke Makinwa
revealed she found out he had a baby while in their relationship.
