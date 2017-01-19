Thursday, 19 January 2017

See The Beautiful Photos Of Maje Ayida's Second Baby Mama And Their Son

Maje Ayida's second baby mama, Crystal Cunningham, has been revealed.
The lady is a Trinidad & Tobago OAP cum model, and their son Ajani, of course looks like the beautiful mom.
Their baby was born about 6 years ago and his ex-wife, Toke Makinwa revealed she found out he had a baby while in their relationship.

