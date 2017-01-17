Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Serena Williams flaunts killer curves in sports bra and pants for Berlei campaign
Serena Williams showed off her lovely physique and killer curves as she posed confidently in just a sports bra and control pants for Berlei sportswear..
More below.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:36
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment