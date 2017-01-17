He has been blasted with fans saying he is trying to scam them as he knows nothing about organizing a fight.Besides, don't think Chris Brown would agree to that..
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Soulja Boy drops Floyd Mayweather as promoter of fight with Chris Brown , says people should buy tickets from him
