Stop Flaunting Fake Gucci Bag Around - London Personal Shopper Slams Mercy Aigbe

Yesterday, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, shared a beautiful of herself rocking an head to toe Gucci ensemble, which garnered many likes from fans.
A non-fan, not pleased by this, took to her IG page to slam the actress, saying the Gucci bag she carried in the said photo, is fake.
She shared a photo fo herself in an head to toe Gucci ensemble and wrote:
Special Public Announcement!!! This is what Gucci Matchy Matchy looks like just in case you don't know. Not some Tacky/Bent Gucci Bag Looking trash going viral yesterday (they will soon kidnap me for Instagram with my sharp mouth 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️)
Mercy is yet to respond to this.
