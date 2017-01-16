Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 16 January 2017
That I Am Married Doesn't Mean I Can't Talk To Other Ladies - Foluke Daramola's Husband Writes
Kayode Salako, husband to Nollywood actress/direcyor, Foluke Daramola, is warning anyone who keeps reproting hi to his wife for talking to other ladies.
Kayode, took to social media to pen a lengthy message ti those funding wanting of this.
Read his post below:
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:59
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment