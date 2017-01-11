Gossip Nigeria Blog .
This photo of Pres. Obama as a groomsman in one of his worker's weddings last weekend is everything
Secretary of State, John Kerry, officiated at the wedding. The world will definitely miss Obama. He is such a humble and great man!
