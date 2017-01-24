Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Tiwa Savage's son and Annie Idibia's daughter on play date(Photos)
Annie Idibia shared photos of Tiwa's son Jamil and her daughter Olivia relaxing on a playdate yesterday..Another below
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
02:13
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment