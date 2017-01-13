Tonto Dikeh pens heartfelt apology to Mercy Johnson for speaking ill of her child in 2013

Tonto Dikeh has issued a heart-felt apology to Mercy Johnson after she
insulted her in 2013 .That same year, she called Mercy's first child,
Purity, a witch. She wrote
Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make
good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!!
@mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded
constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very
long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry,I sincerely
apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did,I
totally disgraced myself with that.
As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of
my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..
I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil' girl or boy..
We don't have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong••
I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I
hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human
but to forgive is divine!!!
Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your
Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life
changed,Let me tell you about him sometime..
God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year...
Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!!
#2017 Amending All my Wrongs
#2017 my year of positivity #Long over due apology #MAMAKING
