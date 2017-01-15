Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 15 January 2017
Tonto Dikeh's husband buys their son 2017 GMC SUV as Ist birthday gift
Tonto Dike's husband has been silent following reports their marriage is on the rocks.He shared photos of this new GMC truck he bought as an early birthday gift to their son Andre.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
04:07
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment