Top 5 Celebrity Fashion Icons Of All Time

Celebrities are one of the main moving forces of fashion: if a singer or an actress has enough star power, a clothing item she wears can become a bestselling hit in less than 24 hours. However, it takes a lot for a celebrity to become a fashion icon. Most importantly, they need to have their own signature style that women and men all over the world will admire and try to emulate. See the top 5 style icons among celebrities!
Rihanna
Rihanna started out as a teenage singer from Barbados, but 10 years later she is much more than that. In addition to her glittering music career, Rihanna also doubles as a fashion designer. Her own style has evolved greatly over the years, and now the singer is a renowned fashion risk taker. Many of her outfits are edgy and fashion-forward, and some can be called downright risque. One thing is always true about Rihanna’s style: she has never worn a boring outfit.
Beyonce
Together with her husband Jay-Z Beyonce has built one of the most powerful celebrity brands on the planet, and her style is a valuable part of her celebrity appeal. Both her stage and everyday outfits always look noteworthy, not to mention hundreds of her stunning red carpet looks. Beyonce is a favorite customer of many outstanding designers, from Givenchy to Armani, which is why she is always dressed in cutting-edge designs and flattering silhouettes.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita rose to fame not too long ago, but her style has been featured in fashion magazines, blogs, and best dressed list since the beginning. Lupita Nyong’o is one of the celebrities with an incredibly recognizable signature style: her outfits are often floaty and playful. The actress isn’t afraid of bold colors and shapes, and her looks are always well-accessorized. Most importantly, you can tell Lupita always enjoys what she’s wearing.
Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama made history for a number of great reasons, and Michelle’s impeccable personal style and fashion sense is one of the things people will remember long after she’s no longer the First Lady. As the wife of the President, Michelle Obama is required to attend lots of official events and galas, and there wasn’t a time when she didn’t look exceptionally stylish in her outfits from the leading designers.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj is one of the celebrities whose personal style evolved right in front of our eyes. After the crazy outfits and colored wigs Nicki sported in the early 2010s, the singer went on to become on the fashion trendsetters among celebrities. Just about every red carpet look of Nicki is widely praised by the fashion critics and bloggers who can’t get enough of her edgy fashion sense and her ability to pull off any outfit.
